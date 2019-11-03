Georgia-Pacific CEO Christian Fischer will be the keynote speaker at the 2019 Texas Forest Country Partnership Economic Development Summit on Nov. 13 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
“We are so very pleased Mr. Fischer will be our guest and keynote speaker during this important event,” Nancy Windham, president/CEO of the Texas Forest Country Partnership, said in a press release.
“This is a great opportunity for leaders in our communities to hear from a global manufacturer that also is a key leader and employer in East Texas.”
Fischer, who was born and raised in Germany, began his career with GP in Europe in 1989 as a market pulp sales manager. He became the president and CEO of GP in 2017 after serving for years as the executive vice president of the packaging and cellulose segment, responsible for GP’s containerboard and kraft paper, corrugated packaging, bleached board and cellulose (pulp) businesses.
At the summit, the Texas Forest Country will award the Small Business of the Year awards for the 12 Deep East Texas counties and present the Silver Bucket Award. Topics of discussion will focus on improving broadband communications, the Texas Rural Economic Initiative and Workforce Resources for Rural Texas, presented by Aaron Demerson from the Texas Workforce Commission.
A panel discussion featuring state Sen. Robert Nichols and state Reps. Trent Ashby, Travis Clardy, Chris Paddie and James White also is scheduled.
“The Partnership’s focus this year is East Texas’ value to the world,” Windham said. “We know East Texas’ businesses have an important role in the world’s economy and this summit not only showcases that but also brings us together to talk about ways to continue to build upon that role.”
There also will be a Film Commission workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the convention center.
