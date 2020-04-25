Representatives from the Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Point A Media updated Chamber investors on Friday about the 2020 Census.
The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce has conducted the monthly Powernetworking Breakfast on Facebook Live since the outbreak of COVID-19, the coronavirus. This month, DETCOG director Lonnie Hunt, assistant director DaVina Morris and Point A Media representatives Michele Peck and Angela Wiederhold presented facts, changes and outreach strategies about the census.
For the first time, the census can be recorded over the phone, online or through the mail-in system, giving individuals more independence in ensuring they’re counted, Hunt said. He suggested people make sure to self count because in the next phase, when they send census takers to each home that hasn’t been counted, that will cost the federal government a lot more money.
“Last Census, 2010, Angelina County’s self-response rate was 64.7%,” Hunt said. “That’s really not that bad, especially when you consider that 10 years ago there was not an option to do it online.”
He didn’t remember if residents could call in to do the census, but didn’t believe anyone could. But it was mostly a mail-in form.
“This year there are so many options to make it easy for everyone to respond,” he said. “So far this year, Angelina County’s self-response rate at the moment is 42.8%. Now you see that’s a little behind the state of Texas, and the state of Texas is behind the national self-response rate.”
He said Angelina County had the highest self-response rate, but that DETCOG’s other 12 counties needed to push harder to count more people.
“Question, would you invest five minutes of your time to make a multi-million-dollar impact in our community?” Hunt asked investors. “I think the answer to that is obviously yes.”
He said that a little more than $440 billion is invested by the federal government in various programs that provide services in the community. He said 90% of those contributions are calculated using census data.
“Population and income data and things that are derived from the census are a very important part of the formulas that decide who gets how much of the $440 billion every year and we want to get our fair share,” Hunt said. “We don’t always think we’ve gotten our fair share in the past.”
Hunt said one estimate he saw showed a community will lose more than $10,000 in federal funding for every person not counted. He said that if only 95% of Angelina County’s 87,000 or more residents were counted, the county could lose an estimated $43.5 million.
“We can’t afford to leave that much money sitting there on the table,” he said.
He also pointed out that an undercounted census could skew data and harm the people considered socio-economically disadvantaged. Those are the same people who are considered “hard-to-count” because they have such a low response rate. However, not counting them means their incomes would not be reflected, which could also harm what assistance is given to the area to care for those in need.
“We, historically, have been an impoverished region,” he said. “Our income is lower than the state and federal average by a longshot.”
He used Medicaid funding as an example. It’s calculated, in part, by the incomes of people. He said they could miss the poorest of the poor, which would cost local hospitals much-needed Medicaid funding for those who aren’t otherwise insured.
“An undercount of the Texas population by even 1% could mean millions of dollars of loss over the next decade,” Wiederhold said. “I don’t need to tell this group how important transportation is to our community and is to business.”
She pointed to the much-needed work on roadways and bridges throughout the region and said there were grants available, but that they’re based on population levels.
“If our count remains at 39%, which is where we are in Angelina County right now, that would really mean 60% of the funding we could get back here in our county would go somewhere else,” Wiederhold said. “That 100% count is so important.”
She also discussed the importance of counting children and urged parents to include all of their children, especially those children in “hard-to-count” areas. She said that missing those children now means the community misses any sort of assistance for those children over the next 10 years.
“Our hard-to-count communities will require more support and targeted outreach to achieve a complete count,” Wiederhold said. “Which means that we need to step up and reach out to all of our friends and family in those hard-to-count areas of our community.”
Peck believes the community in Angelina County works well together. She pointed to how the community has hunkered down during the COVID-19 crisis and has hopefully flattened the curve in the area.
“This all-in-this-together mentality that we’ve fostered to flatten the curve in our communities can also reflect in being counted for the census,” she said.
Morris said that the outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the way they reach the public. Rather than going to community events and speaking with individuals in person, they’ve worked with Point A Media to reach the public through more creative means.
They’re using essential businesses to promote marketing by putting up signs and window clings and sending stickers with to-go boxes from restaurants. She also wanted to ensure the messaging was broadcast in both Spanish and English so everyone reading their messages knows they need to be counted, too.
The Census has pushed back dates on its timeline. The self-response date ends on Oct. 31, where typically it would have been on April 1, Morris said. Census-takers will go out in June to begin counting the community.
The actual numbers will be given to the president and state and federal lawmakers in 2021.
