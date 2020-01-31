The Lufkin Education Foundation held its annual Grant Showcase Thursday night, allowing teachers to exhibit the culmination of grants they applied for earlier this year.
“The purpose of this event is No. 1 to allow our teachers and grant recipients the opportunity to showcase the grants they received, how the funds were utilized and how it’s impacted our school system, our kids directly,” board president Demetress Harrell said.
“Our second point is, the guests we’ve invited — donors, businesses and community members — we want them to see how their funds are being utilized. We hope to encourage and increase those donations, as well — increase the investment in LISD.”
Lufkin Middle School teacher Michele Forrest showed off her class’s new Augmented Reality Sandbox, a box of sand with a projection of a topographical map that students can manipulate to study terrain and weather.
“A big part of our eighth graders’ curriculum is topography, and it’s very hard to bring a mountain to a student,” Forrest said. “They’re able to come to this table and really experience contour lines and elevation, things that are kind of hard to learn off a piece of paper.”
Twelve-year-old Mason Dixon and 10-year-old R.J. Hall walked up to the sandbox as Forrest was explaining and started interacting.
“Is it showing elevation?” Mason asked and Forrest confirmed. “I can make a canyon!”
She showed them how they could hold their hand above the map and watch as it started to rain and the water washed over the mountains and into the canyons and streams below.
“What do you think the white color represents once you get to the top of the mountain?” Forrest asked.
“Um, like, snow caps?” Mason asked as Forrest congratulated him. “The higher you go up the colder it is.”
The project is a collaboration among the science, technology and maintenance departments. Forrest saw the idea in institutions like Stephen F. Austin State University and at science conventions. She worked with others in the district to create a version of the project for a third of the price.
Students and teachers from Brandon Elementary School showed off their recording set-up for the Brandon News Network. Teacher Amanda Gentry and her students received a green screen and a Padcaster Parrot Teleprompter to creatively deliver their school announcements each morning.
“They are reading from the teleprompter, they’re writing their own scripts, they’re recording each other, they’re editing what goes in the background, I review it, make any last minute changes and we email it out and they watch the videos,” Gentry said.
The BNN has caught on like wildfire, she said. What started with just the student council turned into an encouragement for good behavior.
“I have other students in my class asking, ‘Mrs. Gentry, how do we do that? How can we get on the air?’” she said. “So I’m pulling kids in who might be struggling with a certain type of behavior.”
The BNN is also teaching students confidence, speaking skills, editing skills and more, she said. Ten-year-old Shayndel Hernandez said she loves the BNN.
“I think it’s very supported — a fun and smart idea,” Shayndel said. “I like that we get to do stuff with the community, and I love interviewing people. Maybe I can be a photographer or one of those people who shoot videos.”
The Lufkin Education Foundation awarded 25 grants worth $58,000 to teachers in Lufkin ISD in August. Since its creation, the foundation has awarded $200,000 in grants impacting an estimated 6,000 students.
