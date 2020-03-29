The Sam Rayburn Reservoir has offered a variety of recreation in the eastern reaches of Angelina County for decades.
Congress authorized the reservoir project in 1945 with numerous purposes in mind, recreation, power generation and water conservation among them, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Today it is the state’s largest reservoir.
“We’ve got 115,000 surface acres of lake at normal pool,” said lake manager Sam Gramlich. “We’ve got enough shoreline that could stretch from here to the East Coast. We are the largest reservoir solely within the confines of Texas.”
Construction for the dam began in 1956 when the project was called the McGee Bend Dam and Reservoir due to being upstream from the McGee Bend on the river. Congress adopted a special resolution in 1963 that changed the name to Sam Rayburn Dam and Reservoir in honor of the recently deceased U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Sam Rayburn.
“Before it was completely constructed the name was already changed,” Gramlich said.
Water impoundment began in March of 1965 and conservation pool level — an elevation of 164.4 feet, mean sea level — was reached the next year. A dedication ceremony was held on May 8, 1965. Former President Lyndon B. Johnson gave the principle address over the phone from the White House. A monument with a plaque for the dedication is mounted near the reservoir’s powerhouse.
Since then, changes have been made to keep the reservoir efficient.
“The spillway was reconstructed in ’96,” Gramlich said. “It used to not be the labyrinth-style spillway we have now.”
The reservoir is home to numerous parks, some leased and others managed by the Corps of Engineers. Among them is Ebenezer Park, an equestrian park where horses are allowed. It boasts 13 campsites and trails.
“We’re open for any type of recreational boating, fishing,” Gramlich said. “We have camping grounds all around the park managed by the Forest Service or the Corps or the state.”
Other parks, including Twin Dikes Park, Mill Creek Park, San Augustine Park and Rayburn Park, also have campsites.
Hunting is another recreation offered at the reservoir, with regulations and guidelines that must be followed. Whitetail deer, feral hogs, squirrels and waterfowl are the most common game around the reservoir.
Twenty-seven boat ramps are placed around the reservoir, with fishing, boating and swimming all being activities offered at various locations.
“We’re always doing what we can to spread the word of water safety,” Gramlich said. “We encourage anybody when recreating on the water, boat or not, to wear your life jacket. If you can’t wear it, it can’t save your life. Over 90% of boat-related fatalities could have been prevented with a life jacket.”
Some ramps do require a launch fee, but most are free, according to the Corps of Engineers.
“Just about year in and year out, we’re rated in the top five for the bass fishing in the nation,” Gramlich said.
Bassmaster Magazine ranked Sam Rayburn Reservoir as No. 3 overall for bass fishing in 2019, and cited the lake’s volume of fish and their weight for its high mark. In addition to largemouth bass, fishers can find catfish, crappie and bream in abundance at the reservoir. White bass, stripers and hybrids may also be found in open water on the southern end of the lake in the summer.
