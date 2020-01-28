Angelina County Airport officials say it will likely be mid-summer before a piece of Federal Aviation Administration equipment damaged in a car wreck in November is fixed.
“It’s the FAA. It’s their stuff, so it’s on their timetable,” airport manager Gary Letney said. He said there was no damage to county property.
Letney said he was told the FAA could repair the equipment or that the airport could wait until it received a new, better system. He said the airport is fine to wait because the landing system is not as important as it used to be.
“GPS has the same clearance,” he said. ‘‘We haven’t had one complaint.”
The damaged equipment helps pilots keep aircraft on the centerline of the runway as they land, Letney said.
The FAA had estimated in December that the damage and cost of repairs would be about $100,000. At the time, FAA officials said that was a rough estimate.
Lufkin attorney Mike Love ran into the airport Instrument Landing System late one night. He was cited at the time for public intoxication. He said he was not drunk.
At the time, Love also said he would be paying to repair the damaged equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.