Central and Hudson schools ushered in the new school year with hugs and cheers.
Central Elementary School rolled out the red carpet and turned up the tunes for students. Lindsey Davis and her 7-year-old son, Mason Jett, stopped in the hall to take a photo with some of the props.
“I’ve gotta have my mustache,” Mason said as he grabbed a sparkly silver mustache and second-grade frame.
Mason said he was nervous for his first day, but he was excited to go to lunch. Eight-year-old Wesley Symank said lunch and math were his favorite parts of school. Wesley’s mom, Jamie Symank, said this would be an easier morning than first days before.
“We’re seasoned at this,” she said. “It’s going to be easy.”
There is something special about the first day of school, Principal Amanda Wright said.
“I love seeing all the smiling faces,” Wright said. “The kids are excited, the teachers are excited. There’s just a buzz in the air.”
Volunteers from Oakland Baptist Church came out to welcome kids, high-fiving them as they ran down the red carpet. Caleb Brewer said the volunteers want to be a light in the community.
“It’s always good to show a light in the community in bad times, hard times,” he said. “Nowadays with the way the world is, it’s always good to see there’s good in the world.”
Brewer said he loves being around kids, and he loves being involved in the community. He graduated from Central High School, so seeing the kids’ smiling faces makes his day, he said.
Teachers and administrators at Bonner Elementary School were out front to welcome their students Monday morning.
Eight-year-old Brylie Polasck said she was excited for her first day, especially for science class. Eight-year-old Pierce Wagnon said he was looking forward to math class. Pierce’s mom, Amber Wagnon, said this was the first time Pierce would have two teachers.
“We love Hudson ISD, and we’re glad to be here,” Amber said.
Lunch, it seems, was a popular favorite among Central and Hudson students. Eight-year-old Legend Williamson said he was most excited to eat lunch again with his friends. Legend’s mom, Raegan Williamson, wasn’t quite as ready to see Legend off.
“I’m nervous — this is a new school,” she said. “But he’ll do fine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.