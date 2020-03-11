The Museum of East Texas is honoring local artists and hosting free spring break activities for kids this week.
Each day, the museum is focusing on another local artist and her style. On Monday, they focused on Ann Phifer Reyes for Food Day. Reyes paints large and small oil paintings, many of which focus on food.
On Tuesday, they focused on Jeanelle McCall for Paper Tuesday. McCall paints with acrylics and cuts and stitches fabric into pictures and collages.
“Jeanelle wants to make people feel happy,” volunteer Barb Richert said. “She does collages with fabric, and you can see that in these examples.”
The kids and adults worked on projects inspired by McCall’s work. Briley Stevens, 15, and Doris Nicholas, 12, worked on a cardboard collage with beads and fabric and more.
“I like her art because it is very pretty, cool and artistic,” Doris said.
“It’s very abstract and colorful,” Briley said.
Doris said she enjoyed the activities because it was calming, and Briley said she enjoyed being able to do what she wanted with the projects.
Kolby Shelton, 10, was inspired to draw a bird for the first time with colored pencils. He said his favorite things to draw are animals and people.
The kids came with their grandmother Linda Nicholas. When she heard about this program, she knew which grandkids would most enjoy it, she said.
“I had never been here before, and my son bought us a membership to come together,” Nicholas said. “This is such a great opportunity for people to take their children to for spring break, and it’s free.”
James Schroeder and his granddaughter Jaidee Allen, 10, plan on coming to the activities every day.
They said they enjoy doing art together.
“I saw this in the paper, and I thought, I’ve got to get her out here,” Schroeder said. “We do artwork every weekend.”
“I love painting,” Jaidee said. “My whole closet is filled with my paintings. I spend most of my money on art.”
They created a circular collage with a large yellow sunflower for Jaidee to give her friend.
“I like doing things, and I’m really energetic. It helps me calm down sometimes,” Jaidee said. “I like to see the history of Lufkin and how we’ve evolved over time.”
Richert has a studio and art gallery in Heritage Antiques, and she often volunteers at the museum. This is the first year that the museum has focused on local artist for the spring break camps, and Richert said she enjoys it because she gets to talk about her friends.
It is important and valuable for kids to see adults who participate in art, whether that is seeing local artists or interacting with their parents or grandparents during the activities, Richert said.
“It really helps for a child to see an adult doing art,” she said.
“I myself saw my Aunt Cathy. She painted all the time. And if it wasn’t for her, I probably never would have gotten into art. She was an inspiration to me.”
