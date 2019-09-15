The fifth annual Big Rig Truck Show was held at Pine Valley Raceway over the weekend, featuring big rigs both old and new, UTVs, motorcycles and antique cars for those who attended to check out.
Events were spread out over Friday and Saturday and included a truck and tractor pull, washer pitching tournament, a big wheel race for kids and even diesel drag races.
With food trucks, tents and trucks set up all across the raceway, attendees had time to look under the hood of their favorite big rigs and then purchase trucker shirts, hats, tumblers — essentially anything they could need on the road.
Gene Joles, 8, has come to the truck show for several years now. He said that by far his favorite part is always “getting to see the cars and the racing.”
While the Big Rig Truck Show is a good time for everyone involved, its main goal is to raise money for veterans through various organizations. All of the proceeds from the weekend’s event go toward select foundations.
A couple of the big groups that benefited from Saturday’s event were the Wyakin Foundation and Mission 22. The Wyakin Foundation was set up to help enable post 9/11 veterans to achieve personal and professional success in everyday life. Similar to that, Mission 22 is a nonprofit organization that exists to bring awareness to PTSD and other unseen injuries that veterans suffer from every day.
Robert and Barbie Rohde are ambassadors for Mission 22. Barbie Rohde said Mission 22 offers “many free programs to the veterans, including counseling …integrating them back into society, and helping them be comfortable in their own skin.”
The Rhodes became ambassadors for the program following the suicide of their son, Sgt. Cody Lee Bowman, this past March.
“This program keeps us going, because it means our son didn’t die in vain. We’re carrying his memory on and we’re helping others.”
