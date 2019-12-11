The Salvation Army of Lufkin’s Angel Tree program still has a couple days left before gifts are rounded up to be given to the families in need.
Every year, the local Salvation Army chapter hosts the Angel Tree campaign to help provide needs and wants to local children and senior citizens.
“We have one family we’ve been working with for a while where the grandmother has been raising two children,” said Capt. Jenifer Phillips. “They’re getting assistance this year.
“We’re able to help this entire family because she’s a senior citizen and her daughter is under the age of 12. Her grandson just graduated from college.”
Trees are placed at various department stores and businesses around town to allow others to adopt an angel and help the needy family celebrate Christmas.
“Here in Lufkin we are helping over 400 children and senior citizens in need,” Philips said. “We can’t do it without the community.
“They can adopt an angel on the tree, male or female up to age 12 and senior citizens 65 and older.”
The annual campaign kicked off near the end of November and will continue through Friday.
“There’s still time to do it,” Phillips said. “We still have about 80 angels that need to be adopted. They’re due Friday the 13th, and we’ll be giving out those gifts Dec. 18.
“We try to do our best to give every angel one need and one wish. So the need might be clothing, shoes, uniforms, bedding. A wish is a toy or gadget, something like that they request for.”
In addition to the gifts, those who donate to the campaign can also get the family in need wrapping for presents. However, gifts must be unwrapped when donated.
“This program helps to offset people making the choice between providing Christmas for their family and paying a bill,” Phillips said. “Many times we’re helping the working poor who are just trying to make ends meet.”
For more information on Angel Trees and the Salvation Army, call 634-5132.
