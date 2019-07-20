The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man late June on charges that he had shot a woman.
ACSO initially arrested David Roger Harrell, 61, of Pollok on June 29 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering/fabricating physical evidence. On July 1, authorities transferred him to another facility before he was returned to the Angelina County Jail earlier this week, where he has remained with a total bond of $200,000 for his charges.
The affidavit for Harrell’s arrest states deputies responded to Basham Road about 4 a.m. June 29, where a woman had been shot in what was believed to be an accident. The woman said Harrell had shot her and deputies noted two gunshot wounds in the area of her breast and one at her thigh.
A detective spoke with Harrell, who said he and the woman were drinking vodka and began to have an argument. Eventually, he said he retrieved his gun and said he wanted to kill her then himself, then said he only intended to kill himself. He said he shot her twice and said he didn’t mean to shoot the first time. The second shot to the woman’s leg, he said that he, “intentionally did that to cause her pain,” the affidavit states.
Deputies searched the home to find blood in various places and found both spent and unused ammunition in a trashcan with a closed top lid. The firearm used in the shooting was found propped up beside the trashcan with a round in the chamber and blood on its side.
