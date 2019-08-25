Guests painted the town purple as the Janelle Grum Family Crisis Center of East Texas celebrated 40 years of service to the community at their Purple Gala Saturday evening.
The Pitser Garrison Convention Center and all of its occupants were dressed to the nines for the special occasion. The slogan for the event was “Unmasking Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault,” which tied in with guests wearing elegant masks in the masquerade ball-like event.
Greta Rich, community outreach coordinator at the Family Crisis Center, described her motivation for her work by saying, “I just love what I do. We help the community, and I think in recent years more and more people come forward with bad situations that they may have been in for a long time.”
Guests enjoyed live music, beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres, which included a spread of gourmet cheeses and fruit. Dinner consisted of Cajun, barbecue, comfort food, and carving and salad stations, while dessert was cupcakes with a purple heart on top, symbolic of the crisis center. Events throughout the night included a raffle, a silent auction, a live auction and even a casino where guests played blackjack, Texas hold ’em, craps and roulette to win raffle tickets.
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas has spent the past forty years enhancing “the safety of women, children and men by providing crisis intervention and advocacy services,” as it says in their mission statement. They offer free counseling, sexual assault services and even an emergency shelter for victims of domestic abuse. Between volunteers, sponsors, and everyday people donating to the crisis center’s thrift stores, it truly is a community effort.
Rich explained that “there are just a lot of people, just like you and I, that have been through horrible times, and they find their way to us. We can help them overcome what they’ve been through. ... So that’s why we do what we do.”
