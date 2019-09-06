State Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, played it cool Thursday when asked if he still supports th…

Executive orders

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued eight executive orders to help prevent future mass shootings by enhancing reporting requirements.

The measures are meant to ensure law enforcement and the public have the training, tools and resources they need to provide and respond to suspicious activity reports.

Following the tragedies in El Paso and Odessa, Abbott said Wednesday’s action was a starting point in the process to keep Texas communities safe.

The executive orders issued by Abbott were:

Order No. 1. Within 30 days, the Texas Department of Public Safety shall develop standardized intake questions that can be used by all Texas law enforcement agencies to better identify whether a person calling the agency has information that should be reported to the Texas Suspicious Activity Reporting Network.

Order No. 2. Within 30 days, the DPS shall develop clear guidelines, based on the appropriate legal standard, for when and how Texas law enforcement agencies should submit suspicious activity reports.

Order No. 3. Within 60 days, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement shall make training available to educate all law enforcement officers regarding the standards that will be developed pursuant to Orders 1 and 2.

Order No. 4. DPS shall create and conduct an initiative to raise public awareness and understanding of how suspicious activity reports are used by law enforcement agencies to identify potential mass shooters or terroristic threats, so that family, friends and the public will be more likely to report information about potential gunmen.

Order No. 5. DPS shall work with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board on ways to better inform schools, students, staff and families about the importance of suspicious activity reports and how to initiate that process.

Order No. 6. DPS shall work with local law enforcement, mental health professionals, school districts and others to create multidisciplinary threat assessment teams for each of its regions, and when appropriate shall coordinate with federal partners.

Order No. 7. DPS and the governor’s office shall use all available resources to increase staff at all fusion centers in Texas for the purpose of better collecting and responding to suspicious activity reports, and better monitoring and analyzing social media and other online forums for potential threats.

Order No. 8. Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, all future grants from the governor’s office to counties shall require a commitment that the county will report at least 90% of convictions within seven business days to the DPS Criminal Justice Information System. By Jan. 1, 2021, such reporting must take place within five business days.