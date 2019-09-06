Angelina County’s Republican state lawmakers discussed the 86th legislative session on Thursday with Evan Smith, the CEO and co-founder of the Texas Tribune.
State Rep. Trent Ashby and state Sen. Robert Nichols answered questions from Smith and the audience about the legislative session and the impact it had on the lives of rural East Texans.
The Tribune is holding a series of forums recapping the major policy debates of the 86th Texas Legislature and what they mean for Texas’ communities.
The topics ranged from gun control in response to the recent mass shootings in the state, to education reform, health care and transportation. Property taxes and expanding broadband access in rural communities also were discussed.
Smith opened with questions about gun legislation, saying four of the eight worst massacres in the United States have happened in Texas.
Ashby and Nichols both said they favored waiting until after committees set up by the Texas House and Senate have finished their studies and provided some reasonable legislative solutions.
“These mass acts of violence against our citizenry should not stand,” Ashby said. “And they do demand action. … as we think about where we go from here, I have been heartened that the leadership of our state has stepped up.”
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued eight executive orders in response to the shootings in El Paso and Odessa to help prevent further mass shootings by enhancing reporting requirements and ensuring law enforcement and the public have the training, tools and resources they need to provide and respond to suspicious activity reports.
Smith cited the changing population in the state’s rural areas as evidence of the need for more support from the Legislature. In light of some of the issues facing rural Texas, he asked Ashby and Nichols if they thought the session was good for East Texas.
“The answer is unequivocally yes,” Ashby said. “I think that this session we made great strides toward improving the quality of life and addressing the countertop issues for Texas.”
He used House Bill 3 as an example. He said the legislation provided for “landmark changes” for the way the state handles education, especially in rural Texas.
“He (Ashby) did not underestimate the importance of this,” Nichols said. “Rural Texas came out great. In my opinion it was the best overall rural session in over 30 years.”
Nichols said education is a great way to showcase how well the rural communities came out in this session. He discussed legislation that would have penalized small community districts for not merging into one large one district. He said HB3 helped beat back that measure.
“The urbans (urban areas) punished them fiscally for being small,” he said. “I’m not so sure bigger is better.”
Audrey Young, an administrator for Nacogdoches ISD, and a member of the Apple Springs school board asked how sustainable HB3 is.
“What are we looking forward to in the next legislative session in how we’re going to keep up with what we’re doing?” she asked.
Nichols and Ashby said they intend to keep looking at proper ways to fund it, and promised a commitment from the Legislature on that issue. One suggestion was to increase the sales tax rate by one cent, but Nichols said he opposes that idea.
“We’re not going to let you come short,” he said.
Both lawmakers said the Legislature also addressed the transportation and health care needs of East Texans.
Nichols, who serves on the transportation committee, said the Legislature made improvements statewide, but especially in rural areas.
“Rural East Texas got a lot of money,” he said. “That’s safety money and it will save a lot of lives and it will increase capacity.”
Nichols said that ‘‘safety money’’ includes funds for creating wider roads, putting in more shoulders and turning lanes and similar projects. There’s also more than $400 million for the construction of I-69 in a three-county area.
Smith said more rural hospitals have closed in the last 10 years in Texas than in any other state and wondered if he missed any discussion legislators had about health care.
Ashby said that he must have.
“This is an issue that we’re very much focused on in terms of addressing in rural Texas,” Ashby said. “We are somewhat limited as a state, because so much of what drives our health care happens at a federal level.”
Medicare and Medicaid have continually cut reimbursement rates across the state, but especially in rural areas, he said. They also fight physician retention rates, the same as they fight teacher retention rates, he said.
House Bill 1065 is a $2 million project that incentivizes physicians going through their residencies to do it at a rural hospital. They would spend one year in an urban hospital, but afterward could move to areas like East Texas.
“As the data supports, most physicians tend to live and stay in the communities where they trained and did their residencies,” he said.
Members of the public also had the chance to ask questions or express their concerns about legislation that passed or was considered during the session.
Wynn Rosser with the T.L.L. Temple Foundation asked about any work on the census. Ashby said it was somewhat “wiffed” during this session.
Lucy Robertson — a transgender woman — asked if the Republican Party hated queer people and about the laws that would give religious exemptions to the equality act.
Nichols said no such laws would or did get very far in the legislative session, and that the discrimination was not partywide.
“I don’t think that’s across the board, I think there are a lot of people who don’t have the discriminations you hear about,” he said.
Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick asked about HB 2439, the building materials bill, that she said directly impacts her city. The bill would allow businesses to disregard city ordinances requiring they build with brick and allows for more frame houses.
Nichols said he voted against the bill because he thought that it would restrict cities too much without helping the way the writers of the legislation intended.
