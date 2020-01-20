Where can you find a shipwright, a governor and an apothecary all in one place? The Boston Market, of course!
Brandon Elementary School fifth-graders spent Friday morning in alternate personas presenting the daily lives of different professions from Colonial Boston.
“There are multiple parts to the Boston Market — there’s a written report, there’s their oral presentation, there’s all the research they did — and they did all of this themselves,” teacher Callie Crocker said. “It’s teaching them the research skills they’ll need when they move on, the presentation skills, public speaking. You name it, this covers the gambit.”
The students also learn loads about Colonial society — the trade, the economy, the beliefs, the government and more.
Eleven-year-old Andrew Curtis demonstrated the life of a baker in the Boston Market. He put together interesting facts like how a frying pan was referred to as a spider and bakers only made about $5 a week.
“One of the most important facts about the baker is that if you didn’t want the bread to burn, you had to sweep the oven every time you baked,” Andrew said. “And if you wanted to make your bread better, you had to put fruit slices or nuts in it.”
Andrew said he thought the project was going to be really hard, but as he got into it, it became really fun and interesting.
Ten-year-old Jackson Stripling took on the persona of a whaler. He spouted facts like a second language.
“Whale oil was used to make cooking devices, heating devices, lamps and perfumes,” he said. “To become a whaler, you’d think there would be a type of schooling or a degree you could get, but there isn’t. You would listen to the whalers telling you about whaling and you would watch the whalers whale, most likely one of the more experienced members on the crew.”
A whaler could tell how old a whale was based on the layers of ear wax in their ears, and whale vomit was used in many different perfumes of the day, Jackson said.
“I thought it was really cool, and I was really looking forward to presenting it to the school,” Jackson said. “I thought some of the facts were gross, some were cool and some were weird.”
Eleven-year-old Eli Ochoa researched the life of a minister in the early 1700s. He researched ministers like George Whitefield, who would travel 500 miles to 350 churches in one year, and Jonathan Edwards, who played a big role in the Great Awakening (an evangelical Christian revival).
“Back in the day, qualifying for ministry involved reading this whole book (the Bible), close to 2,000 pages,” Eli said. “That’s basically what you would have had to do to become a minister. And between 1700 and 1780 an estimated 75-80% of people went to church.”
Eli said he enjoyed the project, especially because he believes in God and was excited to tell people about religion and how people followed it in Colonial days.
Ten-year-old Angela Sarmiento presented the schoolmaster trade. She said her trade was first introduced when colonists wanted their children to have an education.
“To become a schoolmaster, I needed to know how to read, write, how to handle bad children and the basics of the Bible,” Angela said. “The tools I used were some chalk, a pointer for the chalkboard, a slate and, of course, a one-room schoolhouse.”
Angela said the project was difficult but enjoyable. She said she enjoyed learning information like the fact that teachers weren’t too much older than students because students ranged from 4 to 20 years old.
