DIBOLL — For more than 35 years, the Diboll Housing Authority has hosted a summer program for the community.
“We want to combine educational opportunities, such as the college, tours, but also let them have fun and give them something to do,” camp director Andre Emmons said. “We definitely keep them busy during the summer. … We combine fun and education. Try to mix it.”
Margie Harrell, executive director of the housing authority, said she has tried to provide something for the kids in the community every summer since she began working there 51 years ago.
“It was called the neighborhood youth program way back in the day, and then we started with DETCOG,” Harrell said. “Every summer, before we started the program, these kids would be all over the place, screaming and hollering and carrying on, running crazy. They didn’t have anything to do, so we thought we needed to start some kind of little program for the kids that don’t get to go to the Boys & Girls Club.”
The camp runs from June to July each summer and combines college tours and field trips with activities at the housing authority. Twelve-year-old Aaron Jackson said his favorite college trip was either Stephen F. Austin State University or Texas A&M.
“The best part of camp is the universities we go to because I learn something new and they prepare me to go to college,” Aaron said. “I also like the opportunities we get to do and participate in, like the crafts we do.”
Six-year-old Rubby Sepulve said she loved the field trips and games during the camp.
“Incredible Pizza was my favorite field trip because there’s games there,” Rubby said. “My favorite game is the headband game. You have to put a headband on, then you have to put a card on your head, then you have to guess what is it.”
Prevention specialists from the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council visited the campers on Thursday morning. They hosted games and crafts focused around curriculum designed to spread awareness about the problems with drugs and alcohol.
“During the school year, we go into high schools and we teach high school students about prevention education,” prevention specialist Stephanie Crager said. “We talk to high school students about making better choices toward drugs and alcohol. We teach about the dangers of smoking, the dangers of using alcohol, and we teach on the dangers of using drugs, as well.”
Instead of standing up and lecturing, Crager said she wanted them to have fun and play games while learning. The campers separated into two teams and answered questions about tobacco. The first question was, “What is the dangerous chemical in tobacco that causes addiction?”
Team one answered “nicotine” correctly and got to take a shot in the basket.
The second question was, “What is something that tobacco does to your body?”
Team two answered “makes your lungs collapse” correctly and tried their hand at shooting the ball.
Eight-year-old Derrin Taylor was the spokesman for team one. He said he enjoyed the game and learned several things, too.
“The game was fun — shooting the baskets” Derrin said. “I learned about things, too. I didn’t know about third-hand smoke.”
Third-hand smoke is residual nicotine and other chemicals that remains on clothes, furniture, inside cars, etc. after a cigarette is extinguished. Derrin said he had heard about second-hand smoke but not about third-hand smoke.
Emmons said the housing authority employs campers as volunteers and paid counselors as they grow up to help mentor the other campers. High school senior Erin Hadnot was helping out this year after attending the summer program since she was 6 years old.
“I just love it,” Erin said. “I love the kids, I love the atmosphere. I just like being around; I don’t want to leave.”
Getting to mentor students like someone mentored her is a great experience, Erin said.
“Somebody did it for me, so I want them to have the same opportunity as me,” Erin said.
The housing authority hosts a community day after the camps each year. They start registering for the camp in early June. For more information on the programs offered, call 829-5440 or visit the office at 702 S. First St. in Diboll.
