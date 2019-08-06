Despite a chance of storms today, the week’s early forecast is mostly clear.
The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office, which covers Angelina County, predicts a 30% chance of thunderstorms today, mainly after 1 p.m. Otherwise the weather is partly sunny and hot, with a high near 96 and a low around 75.
Heat index values for today are as high as 107 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday’s forecasts are sunny and hot with a high near 95 and a low around 76 in the evening Wednesday, and a high near 95 and a low around 77 Thursday.
Hot weather remains persistent through the early forecast for the weekend, with mostly sunny and hot days and partly cloudy evenings. Friday’s high is 97 and the low is around 76, the high Saturday is 98 with a low around 76 and Sunday’s high is near 97.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.