Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball told Angelina County Commissioners during last week’s budget hearing that new laws taking effect Sept. 1 will increase the number of cases hitting civil courts.
Guilty pleas in some of those cases may result in a defendant losing their right to possess or purchase a firearm, Ball said.
HB 1528, sponsored by state Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos (D-Dallas), requires that a defendant charged with assault/family violence, a class C misdemeanor punishable by fine only, must now appear in court to enter a guilty plea or to plead nolo contendere.
Those individuals must appear in open court before the judge, Ball said, which means they can no longer mail in a fine, pay the fine at the court window or pay by credit card over the internet.
But before defendants can enter a plea, or the judge can accept it, Ball said the judge must admonish defendants by using this statement:
‘‘If your are convicted of a misdemeanor offense involving violence where you are or were a spouse, intimate partner, parent, or guardian of the victim or are or were involved in another, similar relationship with the victim, it may be unlawful for you to possess or purchase a firearm, including a handgun or long gun, or ammunition, pursuant to federal law under 18 U.S.C. Section 922 (g)(9) or Section 46.04(b), Texas Penal Code. If you have any questions whether these laws make it illegal for you to possess or purchase a firearm, you should consult an attorney.’’
In addition, the law requires arresting law enforcement agencies to prepare uniform incident fingerprint cards on those arrested, which will be forwarded to the Texas Department of Public Safety and then, ultimately, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“They just don’t want the hassle, or they are guilty — there are many reasons people pay the fine,” Ball said. “When you start advising them this, they won’t want to just pay that fine.”
Potential incidents could include something as simple as two adult siblings getting into an argument and having one pull the other’s hair, Ball said. Because they now have to be fingerprinted, this could also mean transportation and booking into the county jail unless the court finds an alternative measure.
Ball said JP courts have not received any other guidance from DPS or the Legislature about managing these changes.
He also said the language regarding the loss of firearms was vague, and could result in judges interpreting the law differently, depending on how they read it.
This means far more court hearings and cases, and especially more jury cases, Ball said.
There were 711 civil cases and 476 eviction cases filed in Precinct 1 during 2018, Ball said. He told commissioners that he has held 322 hearings to date and still has 441 civil cases pending. He said he is anticipating another 500 cases or more to hit his court in the next year.
Ball also expressed concerns about Senate Bill 2342, which increases the court’s civil jurisdiction from $10,000 to $20,000.
‘‘There is no doubt there will be a dramatic increase of civil filings in Precinct 1,’’ Ball said. ‘‘This is a lot of money and liability for someone to prosecute and defend pro se (themselves).’’
Ball said his office handles a number of civil lawsuits because it has jurisdiction over the city of Lufkin and many of the medical facilities and businesses in Angelina County. That also means there are more attorney-created cases than pro se cases, he said.
“We have attorneys coming here for $10,000,” Ball said. “We have attorneys come here from as far away as Houston, Texarkana, Beaumont. So for $20,000 we’re going to see more lawyers. And when you have lawyers, they’re familiar with the laws because they’re attorneys and that’s their business, and they’re going to use laws that you may not know. The average pro se litigant does well to fill out the paperwork and get the case filed.”
He said the increase in attorneys would mean larger case files and more time in court because of accompanying legal actions. While it takes an hour or two to get through most cases now, he expects it to become normal to spend half a day or more on a case.
Ball was at the meeting to speak in support of Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman’s request for a part-time deputy constable.
