The 20th annual Community Food Drive is set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Brookshire Brothers Warehouse.
The food drive was originally started by the late Rev. Bettie Kennedy in 1999 as she fed families from the back of her van. It soon grew to serve 2,000 families and requires hundreds of volunteers.
“Mom started out by handing out cooked food from the van,” Kermit Kennedy, her son, said. “But then St. Cyprian’s and Bruce Love got involved and it exploded. Now we’re up to 2,000 boxes. It’s a great experience.”
He said they will begin setting up for the drive from 5-8 p.m. Friday, stacking boxes for the morning’s donations.
On Saturday they will open their doors at 8:30 a.m. for an assembly line of people to put together food packages, including a 3-pound ham and 20 other donated items.
The packages will be moved to the loading dock and placed into individual vehicles and dropped off at houses all over East Texas.
Packages will be delivered to Lufkin, Hudson, Diboll, Zavalla, Nacogdoches, Kennard, Garrison and more. Those wishing to deliver will be given deliveries wherever they live, based off their zip code, Kennedy said.
“There will probably be a couple of hundred people there,” Kennedy said. “We have people coming in from different organizations, bringing their kids, people from churches will all come in and give what time they can spare.”
They will need volunteers for both Friday and Saturday, he said. Volunteers should expect to spend between one and three hours, he said.
