Lufkin police have made three arrests on charges of theft at Walmart since the store began limiting the number of customers allowed inside in early April.
Stores have been required to limit the number of customers per square foot to prevent overcrowding due to concerns about the coronavirus. At each entrance and exit, employees and sometimes officers sit to ensure this guideline is followed.
Daryl Taylor, 43, was the first person police arrested since the protocols were put in place.
On April 8, Quincy Owens, a loss prevention employee, told Lufkin police that he watched as Taylor pocketed two watches, according to a police report. Taylor went on to purchase other merchandise from the store, but didn’t pay for the watches, valued at $69.76, before leaving, the report states.
Taylor also had an active criminal trespass warning at Walmart.
The second person police say attempted theft was Lacey Jones.
On April 12, Rocky Licari, a loss prevention officer, told Lufkin police that he watched as a white female wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, black tights and a turquoise hat left the store without paying for a four pack of computer air dusters valued at $15.12, according to a separate police report.
Licari told police that the woman had walked back into the store and dropped the items and was now walking in aisle 6 of the parking lot. The officer found her and explained what he was stopping her for. Jones denied taking the items from the store, the report said.
She refused to identify herself or answer questions the officer asked her. Owens told the officer that Jones had been caught shoplifting before and had an active criminal trespass warning for the store.
After the officer told Jones to place her hands behind her back, she began pulling away from the two officers arresting her and was taken to the ground to be placed in restraints, the report said. It required two officers to get her in the back of the police vehicle, and Jones refused to move her foot from the door jam, which prevented officers from closing the door.
After an officer pointed a taser at Jones’ leg and told her she needed to move her foot, she complied.
She was transported to the Angelina County Jail with no further incident and booked for theft and criminal trespass.
Benjamin Caleb Moore, 32, was the third arrest.
On April 13, Heather Mullican, the asset protection officer, noticed Moore in the housewares department pushing a shopping cart with several items. After he stopped at one row and began sorting DVDs, Mullican said she saw him conceal two DVDs in the back pocket of his pants, according to another police report.
Licari also began watching Moore at this point.
Over three hours, the officers watched as Moore went to different departments across the store and concealed several items, some of which they said he removed from store packaging, the report stated.
When Lufkin police arrived, they found Moore in the sporting goods department. They removed several DVDs, shotgun ammunition, non-prescription medications, earbuds, tea bags, metal cutoff wheels, a battery charger, an FM transmitter, a headlight and various household items. Altogether, Moore stored $228.55 worth of items in his jacket pockets, sleeves, shirt pockets, pants pockets and in his pants, according to the report.
He was arrested and transported to the jail for theft between $100 and $750 and issued a criminal trespass warning. His gray 1988 Dodge Dakota was towed by Atkinson Towing.
