The Hudson ISD Board of Trustees appointed Reagan McClenny to serve in Kent Walker’s place on the board in a special meeting last month.
Superintendent Donnie Webb said Walker left the board because a relative of his was being hired by the district. Nepotism law states that a public official may not appoint, confirm the appointment of or vote for the appointment or confirmation of the appointment of an individual compensated from public funds if the individual is related to the public official by blood, according to the Texas Association of School Boards.
McClenny was sworn in a few weeks after his appointment. He said he is honored and excited to be appointed to the HISD school board.
“I am grateful to the other members, and Superintendent Webb, for giving me this opportunity to serve,” he said. “I come from a family of educators — my dad was an administrator, my mom was a teacher and my wife, Stephanie, taught for several years before we had our daughters — so I appreciate so much the vital service that public schools provide for our communities.”
McClenny said he loves how unified and student-focused the current school board is, and he wants to continue that legacy.
“I look forward to being a part of our unified vision of excellence in preparing all students for their lives post-graduation,” he said. “As the community of Hudson continues to grow, I expect us to be proactive in implementing that vision in new and creative ways that meet the needs of all students, parents, Hudson ISD employees and the community. We have a great school, and I just want us to keep getting better! I am excited about this opportunity and the responsibility it brings.”
Born in Lufkin and raised in Afton in West Texas, McClenny graduated from Patton Springs ISD. He and his wife have lived in Hudson a little over nine years, and both of their daughters — 9-year-old Madison and 5-year-old Brooklyn — were born in Hudson, which he said has become the family’s home.
“I believe that the best schools are filled with people who treat each child as if he or she were their own, build strong relationships with their communities, and strive for excellence in all things,” McClenny said. “We are blessed in Hudson to have schools filled with administrators, teachers and staff who do just that, and the results of their attitude and hard work are seen in our ongoing academic success. I look forward to being a bigger part of this continuing effort as I serve our community on the school board.
