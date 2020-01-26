Jobless rates in Lufkin and Angelina County dropped slightly in December 2019, figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
Lufkin’s unemployment rate dropped from 3.8% in November to 3.7% in December.
This rate is .4% lower than last year’s jobless rate of 4.1% and is below the city’s average jobless rate seen in 2019.
Lufkin’s total labor force dropped to 14,748 people from November to December. The number of jobless also decreased to 545 people in that time.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%. It is .4% lower than last year’s rate of 4.3%.
The county’s total labor force dropped and the number of unemployed dropped from November to December. The county’s total unemployed decreased to 1,396 people and the labor force fell to 35,537 people.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% in December, the same as the U.S. unemployment rate.
Texas’ civilian labor force remained more than 14 million while the number of unemployed rose to 490,306 people.
“As we reflect on 2019, it is clear that it was a strong year for the Texas economy thanks to the continued leadership of Gov. Abbott and the hard work of our Texas workforce and employers,” Bryan Daniel, TWC chairman and commissioner representing the public, said. “Our current economic climate creates opportunities for our skilled workforce and success for employers. We look forward to continued growth in our great state throughout 2020.”
Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.7% in December.
