Since its creation almost a century ago, the Boykin Springs Recreation Area has remained a historic site for camping and hiking.
The Civilian Conservation Corps developed Boykin Springs in the 1930s, according to an article from The History Center in Diboll. Boykin Springs, along with Boykin Creek, is named after Sterling Boykin, who settled the area and is buried within the campground.
Since its construction, Boykin Springs has remained a popular spot for several recreational activities. In the early 1940s, Future Farmers of America groups of 400 to 500 boys from several East Texas schools took part in three-day summer camps there. In 1942, seven companies of the 44th Battalion of the Texas Home Defense Guard held combat training maneuvers in the area.
In the past, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department worked together to stock rainbow trout in Boykin Springs Lake and Boykin Creek; in the middle 1970s, each season’s initial stocking included more than 3,000 trout in the lake and 1,100 in the creek.
In more recent history, Hurricane Rita in 2005 left the area severely damaged, with trees knocked over and damages to structures. The area reopened in 2008, however, after the damaged trees were removed and structures were rebuilt.
Today, Boykin Springs Recreation Area offers visitors a chance to camp, hike, go fishing or have a picnic. A picnic shelter that can accommodate 74 is available there for reservation. Several other amenities also are hosted in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.