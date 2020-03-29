Many poems I have expressed lives of people that I knew and my life and that poem I thought would certainly set our language for the things we will discuss today.

When I was eighteen months old Bell ask my mother to give me to her.

These words were the richest, richer than gold, with it my life was changed.

She never worried about my background she wanted me just the same.

I often reminded her “you better keep this baby” Willa Mae gave you this baby.

Words I never knew I had said.

To give me back was the thing that I dread.

I was adopted legally in 1934.

The years were hard,

the Depression hurt many by the score but Bell kept me and loved me so deeply.

There is one thing that I needed to repeat “you better keep this baby” is what I said.

To give me back was the thing that I dread.

Before this came about to California we went and there we stayed one year.

It was life well spent.

I went to school with white kids, but this wasn’t new where I grew up we all lived together it’s true.

Oh, I remember 1946 this was the time my father got sick.

October is the month he died.

The thing he told me are the things that I tried.

I finished high school in 1949 and off to college I tried.

Now college was very new it was hard to be away from mother too.

There I met Myrtle my best friend, our life together has no end.

In 1953 was an uncertain year for me.

I married a man named S. T. but he never married me.

We had two children, girls, the most beautiful girls in the world.

In 1958 was the end of my life, end of our lives together that could have been great.

1959 I married once again; Oscar Kennedy was the second man.

To this marriage five children were a part, each one is special in my heart.

Twenty years have gone by and Lord I have wondered why.

You kept me here at times I wanted to die.

I am giving life back to you, use it in a special way.

Walk with me Lord from day to day.

Now its 1979, a new year is on my mind.

Whatever will I do with it?

How can I make it go?

Lord you are greater than I and only you will know.

Quote