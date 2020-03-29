Five years following the death of the Rev. Bettie Kennedy, her work and mindset — carried on by friends and family — remain a prevalent piece of the East Texas culture.
Wrapped in heavy coats, scarves and gloves, hundreds of East Texans crowded into the Brookshire Brothers’ warehouse on Loop 287 to feed the region’s hungry during the 20th annual Community Food Drive at Thanksgiving last year.
“This is a testament to her, as much as it is to the giving nature of the community,” Bob Inselmann, a longtime friend of Kennedy, said, gesturing to the food drive.
A line of nearly 100 people, including elderly and children, stuffed large boxes with basic food items to help starving families through the cold holiday season. Meanwhile, movers pushed the boxes along the line and carried them to trucks, trailers and cars to be delivered across the region.
“I’m just gracious to God that she was able to see it to this point before she passed,” Bettie Kennedy-Watts, her daughter and namesake, said. “(Her service) was all year long. It didn’t matter if people helped her or not, she got to the point that if God told her to do it, she would.”
The drive began with Kennedy finding the needy and providing them with basic essentials out of the back of her van. Actions like this shaped the lives of her seven children.
“She was fearless, absolutely fearless,” Inselmann said. “One day, probably a dozen years ago, we went out to this apartment complex and we were literally serving rice and beans to people out of the back of her van and a fight broke out. She didn’t respond — everything was going to be fine. And everything was fine.”
Kennedy was married twice. The first marriage was in 1953 and yielded two girls. But it ended in 1958. She then married Oscar Kennedy in 1959, a union that resulted in five more children.
Kennedy grew up in East Texas, having moved to Lufkin as a toddler when she was adopted by her aunt and uncle, Will and Evie Jones Engram. In an interview Kennedy did with R.L. Kuykendall in 2001 for The History Center in Diboll, she talked about the lives of her adopted parents and herself. However, Kennedy failed to mention many of her works and her ministry throughout the three-day interview. At the time she had preached at the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church for 18 years.
“I lived in a home that was rich with love and many experiences that I had as a child growing up,” Kennedy said in the interview.
She knew the Engrams as her parents, and refers to them as such for the rest of the interview.
Will Engram was the son of a slave who came to Lufkin in 1896. In Lufkin, Engram built a reputation as an entrepreneur and for his activity in the community and his church.
“He was a first; he was the first to stand for equal citizenship in our community,” she said. “He owned the first car. He owned the first phone and the number was 794. He had the first indoor toilet. Daddy Will was a well-dressed man and worked in striped overalls. He wore striped overalls that were well-ironed and starched. He changed them every day and he wore the white ones when he painted houses.”
Her community was integrated; she grew up alongside Jewish, Italian, Dutch, black and white children, she said. Her first experience in an integrated school was during the year she spent in California.
“I had never gone to school with white children, although I lived in a neighborhood that was well-integrated, so this was an unusual experience to have a white teacher and my class was a mixture of Filipinos, whites and blacks together,” she said.
Despite the integration, there were still restrictions she faced being a black female in Lufkin. She said there were black people in the community who had privileges in the community because of their involvement with the white community, but it was not widespread.
“The blacks of the community did not go to town but certain days,” she said. “If you wanted to go to town on a Monday you could not go.”
She also remembered the impact of the World War II years on Lufkin. Lufkin was home to a few German prison camps and she recalled watching the people in buses or walking to the camps.
“But it was something to see them pass by with these people on trucks,” she said. “We would wave at them and just see them go by. It really brought the war years closer home.”
Kennedy held many obscure, as she called them, but interesting jobs throughout her life. She began working as a pre-teen, cleaning for a Mrs. Blackburn who lived across the street. However, when her father found out she was working, it ended quickly. She wouldn’t begin work again until after he passed away when she was 14.
Kennedy attended Prairie View A&M College beginning on Sept. 11, 1949, and ending in 1953, she said.
“Those were delightful years, and from that I left to go to Prairie View A&M College,” she said. “I met my friend, Myrtle Jiles Davis, who has been my friend and she reminded me of that yesterday, which was September 11, 2001, that we had been friends for 52 years. That is awesome.”
After graduation she was called to work at a school for blind and deaf children, which offered ‘‘beautiful experiences.’’
“After I returned to Lufkin, I would hear from the kids from time to time,” she said. “As the years have gone by, I’ve lost track of them and I’m not sure where they are or what they are doing in life. Those experiences I’ve longed for again. I enjoyed the years of working with the deaf children.”
Kennedy taught all grades in Lufkin except first, and was thrilled to find how many of them didn’t need a teacher, but someone to provide experience for them.
“T.J. Turner was one of my students and T.J. was standing six feet tall,” she said. “At that time I would have to look up to him. I would remind him that, ‘You are going to make it, you can be somebody,’ and embedded that deep into his mind. He would repeat this and many of the students would.”
Turner would go on to play professional football before retiring. He returned often to Kennedy’s classes after his retirement to work with kids and to prove to them that they could make it in the world if they wanted to.
Kennedy’s love for children opened doors for her into many aspects of the community.
She began working with the Court Appointed Special Advocacy program in Lufkin within a few years, and said it broke her heart to see the children as they were, but felt it was important to encourage them.
“There are times that you cry because of pain that has afforded life as you have worked with those children,” she said.
“Mama would maintain a list of who needed something,” Keith Kennedy, her son, said. “Whatever that was. And she always did it, it was year around, it wasn’t just at Thanksgiving or Christmas.”
He remembers growing up that his mother encouraged her children to do everything they could to ease the pain and suffering of those around them.
Kennedy-Watts remembers times where her mom would just see a need and immediately mobilize her resources to help.
“It’s a privilege to say I’m named after her, and I’m her daughter,” she said. “She has seven children and it’s going to take all seven of us just to fill her one set of shoes. ... The joy is, this time of year, she was so heavy on, so I’m trying to fill her shoes, and I can’t even get my foot in it.”
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Mom and Dad,” son Kermit Kennedy said. “But most of the time I don’t have to do anything because I run into one of her students or someone whose life Mom has touched.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.