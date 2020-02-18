Angelina College board of trustees member Tim Stacy resigned Monday after almost a decade of service.
Citing personal reasons for leaving, Stacy read a letter detailing his history on the board and well wishes for the future of the college.
“Serving on the Board of Trustees has been a fulfilling experience for me,” Stacy said. “I can truly say it has been a pleasure working with this group of trustees who continually demonstrate selfless support for this great institution.”
Stacy said he was especially proud to be president of the board when it selected Michael Simon as the college president.
“The accomplishments we have seen and the direction the college is headed indicates we made a very good decision,” he said. “I wish you all every success in your current and future endeavors. Thank you for all of your work alongside me during my trusteeship.”
He apologized for any inconvenience this caused and offered continued help as needed, and in the future, should the opportunity present itself, it would be his honor to serve again, he said.
Board president Dr. Sidney Roberts said the board will be putting together a committee to choose a replacement for Stacy.
No action was taken during this meeting except to approve the minutes of previous meetings and the consent agenda, which included the financial report, monthly investment report, quarterly investment report and personnel recommendations.
Chris Sullivan, vice president of business affairs and in-house counsel, and Cynthia Casparis, vice president of academic affairs, gave these reports.
Sullivan reported the accounts receivable are up significantly over last year because Jenzabar, a company the college uses to monitor and distribute funds such as the Pell Grant, recognizes students as receivable as soon as they schedule the class, whereas the students used to not be recognized until the first day of class.
Other than that, funds are trending at or close to what they normally trend, Sullivan said.
Casparis said the college is still in “hiring mode,” and they have hired quite a few new part time instructors and employees.
The next meeting will be on March 16. Simon said the board will discuss the college’s long range plan during this meeting.
