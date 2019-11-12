ZAVALLA — Zavalla ISD hosted a Veterans Day program Monday morning complete with breakfast, rap and handmade gifts.
Elementary school principal Angela Peyton opened by welcoming guests and thanking everyone for attending. Fourth-grader Jackson Boulware gave an opening prayer, and several fifth-graders bore the flags of the different branches of the U.S. military.
“We’re here to honor our service members and remember the sacrifices that they made and the courage it takes to defend honor, duty and country,” Peyton said. “The writer Michel de Montaigne once said, ‘Valor is stability — not of legs and arms but of courage and soul.’”
The service members visiting that day came from all walks of life, Peyton said. But they share several fundamental qualities — courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity.
“Millions of Americans have fought and died on battlefields here and abroad to defend our freedoms and way of life,” she said. “Today our troops continue to make the ultimate sacrifices, and even as we lose troops, more Americans step forward to say, ‘I’m ready to serve.’”
Second-grader Kylie Ponder and Caiden Daley led the U.S. and Texas pledges, and Peyton sang the national anthem.
Fifth-grader Justin Davis spoke about the origin of Veterans Day.
“As the conclusion of the war to end all wars, Nov. 11 became a universally recognized day of celebration,” Justin said. “The day originally declared Armistice Day eight years after World War I, they honored all veterans of the war.”
In 1954, it was renamed Veterans Day to honor veterans who served America in war to defend democracy, Justin said.
“So we honor all our veterans who selflessly place their lives on the line for our freedom,” he said. “Those men and women were ordinary people until they heard the call of duty. They answered it, and they left their families, their homes and their lives — not for recognition, fame or even honor.”
They played a music video of the song “Letters from Home” by John Michael Montgomery, and students then performed the song “We the People” with solos from fourth-grader Carlen Sluga and fifth-grader Taven Medley and a rap section by fourth-grader Ethan Courtney.
Nine-year Marine veteran Danny Daley said he loves events like these for veterans, especially coming to see his son.
“He’s saved my life more times than anything else,” Daley said. “A lot of kids nowadays don’t know. We’ve been in a combat situation for so long that everybody’s forgotten about it. It’s important to teach kids what’s actually going on.
“This is who’s going to protect everybody in the future.”
