Salvation Rescue is opening Doug’s Hugs Food Pantry to provide pet food for low-income elderly pet owners in the name of the late Doug the Dane.
Doug the Dane was a Great Dane the rescue took on as his parents were unable to move him to Alaska when they were relocated by the U.S. military. He was too old to make the move safely so he found his new home with the rescue. He served as an emotional support animal up until an illness earlier this month.
To commemorate his life and service they named the new initiative for him.
For many elderly in the community, their pets are the only source of regular companionship they get, Yvonne Smith, one of the women who runs Salvation, said. However, because many are low income they struggle to feed their pets, leading many to feed them using the food they get from Meals on Wheels, she said.
“So we’re going to deliver them that food monthly,” she said. “They’re making sure (their pets) are taken care of instead of themselves, and we don’t want that.”
The program already has 30 participants and that is their current limit, but hopes to grow as they are better able to connect with the community and prove that they are legitimate, she said. They are asking for people to be willing to volunteer money, food or even to purchase one of their T-shirts to help the program succeed.
They realized this was an initiative that was much-needed in the county while setting their yearly goals in January, Diana Hale, another woman who runs Salvation said.
“This was one thing we really felt could impact our communities and keep animals in their homes,” she said. “I think sometimes the elderly have to give up their pets because they can’t afford to feed them or they’re feeding them their food.”
They realize just how important the companionship can be for an elderly person and don’t want them to have to go without it, either, Smith said.
“Sometimes that’s the only companionship they have,” Hale said. “Sometimes their spouses have passed on or their kids don’t live around here. Sometimes an animal is all they have for a connection.”
They also hope this reduces the number of intakes their rescue, the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter and other rescues have to handle, Smith said.
This program comes on the heels of their low-cost spay and neuter program, which offers $25 spay or neuter at specific times regardless of income and their biannual 7-in-1 vaccination clinic for dogs and microchipping.
