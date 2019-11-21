Chazz Edwards is a third-grader at Brandon Elementary School.
Chazz is a lot like many other third-graders. He likes to hang out with friends, play soccer and football, and he loves everything about race cars.
But one thing in Chazz’s life makes him different than most third-graders — Chazz has Type 1 diabetes.
“You see that thing by my jacket over there? That right there gives me insulin, and I check my sugar with that,” Chazz said. “That’s how I get my insulin. It goes through my body, and that’s how I can eat stuff.”
Every time Chazz eats, he has to check his blood sugar by picking his finger and transferring some blood onto a strip attached to a small device. Then he (or his mom, because he said “everytime my momma shows me how to give insulin, I forget”) has to tell his insulin pump how much insulin to give his body depending on how many carbohydrates are in his meal.
A healthy blood sugar is around 100 milligrams per deciliter. Chazz and his mom, Yshieka Edwards, check his blood sugar every couple of hours just to make sure that it is not going too low or too high.
“As far as sports, as far as riding the bus, we have to check his blood sugar before we can take a step in any direction,” Yshieka said. “Activities makes it go up and down, so that’s something we have to watch a lot.”
Chazz was diagnosed when he was 1-year-old in February of 2012. Yshieka said he was 10 pounds when he was born, and as he aged, he was “holding his milk on his stomach.” Her doctors in Louisiana kept telling her that she was overfeeding him, but she knew it was something deeper.
“We were here visiting Mom, and something just kept happening to this kid,” she said. “He was just different. So we decided to take him to the emergency room.”
The doctor there was God sent, Yshieka said. The first thing she did was check his blood sugar.
“It was like 1,500, and they had to Life Flight him to Texas Children’s Hospital,” she said. “It was bad. But through it all, he didn’t go into a coma.”
In addition to the lifestyle changes Type 1 diabetes demands, there is a high cost associated with it, too. Even with insurance, Yshieka has to pay hundreds for his life-saving insulin. Right now, he has two prescriptions at the pharmacy totaling $400.
If they could afford it, Chazz would have a Continuous Glucose Monitor that would check his blood sugar through his pump site — a small tube connecting his pump to his body — for a more reliable feed without having to prick his finger multiple times per day.
But it is in the hundreds, as well.
On Wednesday, Chazz’s classmates all wore blue T-shirts, and his school threw a blue-themed party with blue balloons, blue lemonade and blue snacks. Chazz said it makes him happy that his classmates would do that for him and other kids like him.
“If I could tell people something about diabetes, I would tell them that if you had diabetes as a baby, you would grow up with it and it never goes away,” Chazz said.
Sometimes it bothers him that he is different, Yshieka said. But she reminds him that he’s really not that different (the CDC projects 5 million American people will be diagnosed by 2050), and he can live life with it.
“I show him that he can live with it; it’s just a matter of taking care of yourself — checking your sugar before you go anywhere, if your sugar’s too high give yourself some insulin, if it’s too low get yourself some carbs,” she said.
Yshieka has become a passionate advocate for diabetes awareness. She and her family members banded together to take a serious look at their health and work toward a better diet, and she even creates blue T-shirts and sells them to people around Angelina County.
“I would like for everyone to be more aware — not just the word diabetes but what diabetes can do to your body,” Yshieka said. “I wish we could paint the town blue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.