Local author J.D. Jackson is releasing her second novel, “War of Blood,” at Standpipe Coffee House tonight from 6:30-9 p.m.
This is the first time the book will be available for purchase, and Jackson will be reading excerpts from the book and taking questions, as well, starting at 6:45 p.m. Jackson said fans should get ready for a ride because it’s an emotional roller coaster.
“There’s not a dull moment in this book,” Jackson said. “You will see a lot more character development and the dark side of a lot of your favorites. It will be the first time that my fans will grieve a loss. You really get to see the war of dark and light, whereas the first one was kind of a build up. You’re in the war now.”
Last fall marked the release of her first novel “War of Souls,” a young adult paranormal fantasy book about Victoria Banks, a teen from a wealthy family whose life drastically changes after a car accident that gives her powers and access to a world of secrets.
Jackson said she is feeling pretty good about the book based on positive feedback from the few people who have read it yet.
“War of Souls” took Jackson four years to finish, while “War of Blood” took 6-7 months. She said she likes the way “War of Blood” turned out with better turns and more cohesiveness.
“I’m a lot more mature as a writer,” she said. “I’m a lot more conscious of what my readers would feel. My writing is better. I’m better at setting a scene, character development, and I’m overall more organized in my writing.”
With three children at home, Jackson’s life is hectic. She said it takes constant dedication and will to finish.
“You have to get up and say, ‘I have to write this many words, no matter what,’” she said. “I have to sit down, and I have to write those words because if I don’t make that goal, I’d say, ‘Oh, I’ll do it tomorrow.’ There’s always something more important. You have got to make yourself do it.”
“War of Blood” is available at the release today at Standpipe and on Amazon for $14.98. For more information on Jackson and her books, check out her website and blog at joshlyndjackson.wixsite.com/jacksonblog.
