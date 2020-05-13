The Diboll City Council decided to not reopen city hall for the time being on Tuesday. They will consider the motion again at the next city council meeting on June 9.
City hall has been closed to protect the safety of city employees from the coronavirus, although the drive-thru has been operational.
The council was considering reopening and had created a plan to keep those residents choosing to utilize the inside services safe, which included posting an employee by the door to act as a gatekeeper for those entering the building.
However, city employees are able to conduct all their business through the drive-thru, city secretary Melissa McCall said. They can even notarize documents when needed.
She and city manager Gerry Boren said that there hadn’t been any complaints from the city’s residents because the closure hasn’t affected what they can or cannot do. At most, they’ve had people ask about when the building would reopen, Boren said.
Additionally, for those residents needing direct contact with the city, they’ve been able to set up meeting times and conduct one-on-one business as needed that way. Boren used the example of a man who came in to look at maps. Boren prepared for the man’s arrival, the man found the map he was looking for and when he left Boren was able to clean up after him.
The council decided that operating like this would be best. McCall said she’d make sure everyone knew that they could conduct any necessary business through the drive-thru.
The council also swore in Luis Maldonado for the position of council member for District 2.
Maldonado ran unopposed for this position but his swearing in was delayed initially until November because of the impact of COVID-19 on the May city council elections originally planned.
They approved Maldonado’s early swearing-in to allow him to begin operating as the district’s representative on Tuesday.
