Women dressed in traditional Hindu costume danced in spiraling circles around a large golden altar, celebrating the nine aspects of the Hindu deity, Durga at the Navaratri Festival in Lufkin.
“Navaratri is a common celebration all around the world,” Mina Patel said. “People wear different kinds of costumes for nine days and for nine days they enjoy different kinds of dances. That is the way we get together, to know each other.”
Families from across East Texas have joined to celebrate the holiday over the last few days. The group began worship at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and danced until 10, as they have done each night since Sunday and will continue until Monday, said Kiran Patel.
“Everybody enjoys it,” Mina Patel said. “We all wear a different costume, a different style. And there are different styles of dances we are going to do.”
Kiran Patel said those in the Hindu religion have thousands of gods, they will collect gods from all cultures because they believe they all connect to the one. Navaratri is the celebration of the nine aspects of the mother goddess Durga.
“Mothers are a primary source of everything,” he said. “This is the biggest source of celebration in India for Hindus because without Mother goddesses there is nothing.”
Mina Patel said she was grateful for the center’s support of their needs and willingness to give them the space to dance freely.
They welcome everyone to join in and dance with them, it is an open event that goes from 6:30 -10 p.m. On Saturday night they will have the same event, but at a Lufkin hotel instead of the center.
