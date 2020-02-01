HUNTINGTON — More than 100 Huntington Intermediate School students celebrated reading five or more of the Texas Bluebonnet Award books complete with ice cream sundaes.
Students in third through sixth grade read from a list of 20 books voted on by librarians across Texas. Then the students got to vote on their favorites.
“Today after we finish voting, I’m going to take your votes and put them in the computer. I’m going to send your vote to Austin, Texas, and they’re going to take all of your votes from Huntington, and they’re going to add the votes from Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, El Paso, and then they’re going to declare one of these books as the winner of the state of Texas,” district librarian Tina Brown said.
One hundred and twenty-three students read at least five books, 12 students read at least 10 books, four students read 15 or more books and 11-year-old Layla Vaughan was the only student to read all 20 books.
Layla said she was happy to receive the award for reading the most books. She ended up voting for “The Adventures of a Girl Called Bicycle” as her favorite Bluebonnet book.
“I liked that it talked about a girl and what she did. She actually went across the country,” Layla said.
Ten-year-old Scarlett Christopher read more than 10 Bluebonnet books. She said she enjoyed reading all the different stories. Some were even set in different countries, she said.
“I voted for ‘The Magic Misfits’ because it had a bunch of things in it, and I really like magic stuff like that and it’s a great book,” Scarlett said.
Wendy Thornton, librarian at HIS, said the Bluebonnet program gets the kids excited. She likes to read all the books beforehand so she can talk to them about it, she said.
“The kids enjoy having something they can come in and look at and know everybody is going to be reading this, everybody is going to be looking at it and we can talk about it,” Thornton said. “I think that’s what’s beneficial to our campus.”
With programs like these, the bottom line always comes down to getting the kids excited about reading, Brown said, and she left the students with a challenge to do better than they did before, to set goals and get excited when they achieve them.
