The Charlie Daniels Band’s Lufkin concert at Temple Theater Sept. 7 is one of 100 the 82-year-old front man will have performed this year — and Daniels has no plans of slowing down.
“I left North Carolina with a guitar and a dream in June of 1958 — 61 years ago — playing music and making a living in one facet or another,” he said. “It’s by the grace of God and a love for what I do. God gives health and a desire to do it. I love it and can’t imagine living life in a more meaningful, more rewarding way than I do.”
His 2019 tour comes in the wake of a new album, “Beau Weevils — Songs in the Key of E,” released with award-winning musicians James Stroud, Charlie Hayward and Billy Crane. The album dropped in October 2018 and is one of Daniels’ many favorite experimentations in music, he said.
“That was kind of a one-off thing I did with a friend of mine who used to produce records,” Daniels said. “I finally got around to writing the songs, and as I went on every one of these songs we sang it in the key of E, so we called it ‘Songs in the Key of E.’”
His musical inspiration comes from the many years listening to the local radio as a kid, he said. Growing up, the stations would play different genres depending on who might be listening the most at that time. He said this gave him a wide array of music he grew to love.
“When I get ready to write original music, that variety of music has stayed in my head,” Daniels said. “I really like some of all kinds of music, but I don’t like all of any type. I tend to write some of it all. (‘Songs in the Key of E’ is) just another facet of what I’ve wanted to do all the time.”
He grew up with the blue-collar family and blue-collar mindset, he said. And his music reflects the type of person to spend 40 hours a week doing manual labor.
“I still consider myself to be a very blue-collar type of person,” he said.
Daniels said his next album may be greatly different from this most recent one because he’s still got so many music styles he’d like to explore.
This tour also came at the 40th anniversary of his hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” a song that he has yet to grow sick of playing, he said.
“I’ve never played it perfectly,” he said.
And that’s part of the draw to the song — a chance to improve every night he plays it, he said.
“And just seeing the reaction of the crowd, I never get tired of that reaction. ... How can you get tired of it when it’s a crowd favorite?”
He promised to play it, as well as many other crowd favorites, for his Lufkin fans.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are sold out, although the Angelina Arts Alliance does have a waiting list and will be selling $20 rush tickets at the show, according to Jennifer Allen, AAA executive director.
‘’We frequently have season ticket holders who don’t show up or can’t attend, leaving us with many empty seats on ‘sold out’ performances,’’ she said. ‘’Rush tickets allow you to go sit in any empty seat anywhere in theater once the shows starts. If there are no empty seats, then we will refund your money.’’
