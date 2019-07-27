The Angelina County grand jury handed up 43 indictments in its July session, including indictments to a man accused of breaking into woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.
Pedro Osbaldo Martinez Jr., 34, of Corrigan has been indicted on charges of sexual assault, burglary of habitation with intent to commit felony other than theft and burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault. As of Friday afternoon he remains in the Angelina County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
Lufkin Police arrested Martinez May 7 after receiving a message from a friend of the woman who said he had assaulted her. Once officers arrived on the scene, the affidavit for his arrest states he had fled on foot behind the home and into a wooded area. Minutes later, he walked back out of the woods and turned himself in.
The woman said she and Martinez had an argument the night before the incident, and the day of she said Martinez showed up to her house uninvited and abused her despite her attempts to get away. She said Martinez slapped her repeatedly to the point she was unconscious at one point, choked her, poured water on her face, spit on her and dragged her into the bedroom and forced himself on her. At one point she said she tried calling 911, but he took the phone.
Later she said she texted her friend, the same one who called the police. Her phone had both the text she sent to a friend and an attempted call to 911 logged.
The officer who spoke with the woman noted she had what appeared to be a carpet burn on her left knee, and saw several water bottles in the home. Additionally, she agreed to have a SANE exam with Harold’s House.
The officer spoke with Martinez as well, who also said they had an argument the prior evening, and said he had come to her house without her expecting him, the affidavit states. He also said he abused the woman, but not physically. Rather, he said he poured water on her face, just as she had said, and later said he had intercourse with her. The officer asked Martinez if it was consensual, he said it was, “like 90% consensual and 10% the other.”
Regarding the woman’s head injury, Martinez said she hit her head on the floor when he wrestled a knife away from her; he claimed she was threatening suicide and he roughed her up. The officer asked why Martinez carried her into the bedroom after supposedly taking a knife from her, but he didn’t have an answer.
Other indictments handed up by the grand jury include:
■ Michael Alan Brown, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, $70,000 total bond, in jail
■ David Harold Jackson, stalking, $20,000 bond, in jail — increase
■ Jeremy Jeroi Freeman, robbery, $50,000 bond, in jail
■ Jimmy Colquitt, indecency with a child, $35,000 bond, in jail
■ Jabar Chandler, obstruction/retaliation, $50,000 bond, in jail; stalking, $100,000 bond, in jail
■ Jose Alfonzo Lopez, evading arrest with vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering evidence, $75,000 bond, in jail — increase
■ Julio Cesar Jasso, assault of a public servant, $15,000 bond, in jail
■ Michael Wayne Range, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond, in jail
■ David Leroy Kranzler, driving while intoxicated, $10,000 bond — increase
■ Anthony Jones, unlawful possession of firearm, $5,000 bond
■ Russell Allan Davis, driving while intoxicated, $10,000 bond
■ Brandolyn Ronette Walker, burglary, $5,000 bond
■ Mannie Marquis Willis Jr., $25,000 bond, in jail
■ Reagan Todd Horton, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in retaliation, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a building, stalking, $85,000 total bond, in jail — increase
■ Donny Delain Davenport, possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond; evading arrest with vehicle, $50,000 bond, in jail
■ Mark Anthony Valentine, injury to a child, $100,000 bond, in jail — re-indictment
■ Joe Angel Courtney, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $65,000 bond, in jail
■ Gary Lene Davis, theft, $2,500 bond; theft, $5,000 bond; failure to stop or return to accident, $5,000 bond; possession of a controlled substance, $2,000 bond
■ Thomas Gregory Ramos Jr., possession of a controlled substance, $2,500 bond
■ Timothy Maxwell Bagby, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating evidence, $17,500 total bond, in jail — increase{/div}
■ Alisha Kay Attaway, possession of a controlled substance, $15,000 bond
■ Ashley Rebecca Nash, possession of a controlled substance, $2,000 bond
■ Tamesha Johnson, credit/debit card abuse of elderly, $,7500 bond; credit/debit card abuse of elderly, $30,000 bond
■ Michael Wayne Mallard Jr., possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $50,000 bond; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $50,000 bond; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $50,000 bond; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $50,000 bond; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, $50,000 bond
■ Timothy Delane Smith, assault/family violence, $10,000 bond, in jail
■ Kurtina Leatrice Davis, unauthorized use of vehicle, $2,500 bond, in jail
■ Skyler Ryan Myers, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, $50,000 bond, in jail — decrease
■ Michael Wayne Pruett, attempted sexual assault of a child, $35,000 bond, in jail; indecency with a child — contact, $50,000 bond, in jail
■ John C. Whitmore, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, $50,000 bond, in jail
