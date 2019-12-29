The statue of a little boy playing baseball erected by the Lufkin Landscape Task Force at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center is being regularly vandalized, city officials say.
“A while back, we had some kids who had gone over there, vandalized and broke the bat,” said Lufkin Parks & Recreation director Michael Flinn. “We went to fix it last week and then it got vandalized again.”
The statue was placed downtown in commemoration of the Thundering 13 and Fierce 14 Little League baseball teams’ success at the Little League World Series, said Genie Flournoy, project chairman for the task force, in a mid-August interview. The life-size bronze statue sits on a granite slab with the names of the boys on each team and their coaches on a bronze plaque below it.
It was the first part of three commemorations the task force made for the boys in 2019.
The task force raised more than $30,000 at the time for the statue, to commission Robert Burns to do a mural, and for a bench in Bronaugh Park.
Currently, the bat that the boy was holding in the statue is cut short to the handle. The rest of the bat is being held by the Lufkin Parks & Recreation Department until they can find a solution.
“We have the bat, it’s just trying to figure out how to fix it so no little rascals vandalize it and no one breaks it,” Flinn said.
They hope to have a solution by the end of next week.
