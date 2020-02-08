Don Lymbery spoke about his exciting first year as Angelina County Judge at the State of the County event Friday.
“This first year … has been exciting, has been energetic and sometimes quite frustrating,” he said during the First Friday luncheon at Crown Colony County Club. “But all in all, I have thoroughly enjoyed it.”
This year the commissioners passed a $26 million budget with a tax rate of 43.71 cents per $100 valuation, the same rate as in 2019. This would generate a revenue of $17,038,231 — 8.96% more than in 2019.
He said the court made a lot of changes and improvements, together. He listed the creation of an Airport Advisory Board, the sale of three parcels of land for $60,000 altogether and improvements made across the county’s criminal justice system.
“The Angelina County Commissioners Court has really gotten a lot of things done this year,” he said.
Lymbery also told the audience about the court’s addition of the public forum to each meeting. The forum was approved July 1. Texas lawmakers approved House Bill 2840 during the legislative session, which required all county governments to reinstate a public forum by Sept. 1.
“Everybody has a say in the commissioners court now,” Lymbery said. “This was something that was taken off several years ago. The court has handed this back. We’re very proud to have it.”
Lymbery was proud of some major across-the-board changes to Angelina County’s criminal justice system.
“Public safety is not just the sheriff’s office,” he said. “You can put boots on the ground but that’s not the answer to the whole problem.”
The county added two deputies to the patrol — one was taken from the courthouse and moved into patrol in 2019 — giving the sheriff’s office two of the three positions Sheriff Greg Sanches requested, Lymbery said.
The commissioners’ court allowed the district attorney to hire several new positions using money from the budget and grants from the state to help cases move through the system faster, meaning fewer people filling beds in the overcrowded jail, he said.
County officials have been working to create more room for those positions in the courthouse. Additional office space was created by cleaning up the old jail, turning it into a dry file storage facility, Lymbery said.
In addition, the sheriff’s office computer reporting system was updated to meet federal standards, new radio towers were built and new communication systems were installed to help overcome communications problems in remote areas of the county. Constables received an increase in their fuel allowance in the 2020 budget.
He hinted at the possibility of a new jail because of the growth in the county, but said it would still be a few years out before that was truly considered.
The county is improving its technology as a whole, too, he said. They recently acquired new elections machines — a move approved for the 2019 budget — and were informed by the state that they’d need to set up five more polling locations to accommodate the county’s growth. The Information Technology department recently set up a mass storage system for digital files that will extend the county’s record keeping for another few years.
He also took time to brag about the Angelina County Airport and the landfill. Neither operation functions using taxpayer money, but rather as its own businesses. They have both managed to continually improve and bring more revenue and economic growth to the county, he said.
He also discussed potential future growth at Cassels-Boykin County Park, where the county wants to upgrade the sewer system to an aerobic system, allowing them to move away from having to clear septic tanks regularly, he said.
“I can tell you that this last year has been a blast,” Lymbery said. “The state of the county is not just good — hopefully everything that you’ve seen me tell you today should tell you that the state of the county is excellent.”
