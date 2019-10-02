Twenty-four high school students will be attending a Leadership Academy hosted by Chick-fil-A South Loop Crossing and Lufkin High School.
Julie Walker, operator of the South Loop Crossing Chick-fil-A location, said there are hundreds of leadership academies across America in joint partnership among Chick-fil-A locations and schools.
“Chick-fil-A has always been interested in building up leaders within the organization and in our communities so we can make the world a better place,” Walker said. “This curriculum became available, and I just thought this was the year to try to get involved.”
The Lufkin Mall Chick-fil-A location is also sponsoring an academy at Hudson High School.
For one year, students will meet once a month to eat together, watch a video from a select key speaker and participate in some sort of community service.
“I hope that we can change some lives by giving students an opportunity to learn some leadership skills while they’re still young and in high school,” Walker said. “If somebody wants to come work for me, that would be good, but that’s not why we do it. We’re doing it to better the community and keep our name out there.”
Seniors Garin Ashby and Grant Wallace said they thought the academy would be a good opportunity to show leadership and develop some skills.
“This is a chance to show underclassmen that you are never too old to be a leader or it’s cool to be a leader,” Grant said. “You don’t grow out of it.”
The community service aspect, especially the activity they were doing Monday evening — creating care packages for soldiers — also was appealing because it is important to both seniors to give back to the community.
Senior Alyssa Nunn said she is thinking ahead to college, and she wanted to get as much leadership experience before then as possible.
“I hope to become a better leader, vocally, and I want to learn how to better work with others so I can adjust to being by myself on campus, meeting new people,” Alyssa said.
Seeing a local business giving of their time and resources to help them felt good because it meant they care about the youth and the community, Alyssa said.
Dan Usher, the LHS student council sponsor, said he thought this was a great opportunity for his students.
“Any opportunity the kids have to get involved, whether it’s community service or just things at the school, is good,” he said. “Some kids rely on certain things for the reason they come to school.”
The academy will help the students take the things they’ve learned in school and apply them outside in the community, Usher said.
“When they see that local businesses support them, hopefully they will understand the relationship between the people of the community supporting the local community,” he said.
