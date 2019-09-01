Several new laws voted in this past legislative session will go into effect across Texas today.
One issue that will directly affect Angelina County residents is a law raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. This law includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Sharon Kruk, executive director of The Coalition, said this bill will be great for Texas youth.
“For The Coalition and for our youth, the Tobacco 21 movement is important mainly because of the social distance that it will put between the kids who are of age to buy tobacco products and those students on the high school campus,” Kruk said.
Currently some 18-year-olds are on high school campuses, and they have influence over younger students, while far less 21-year-olds have direct contact with high school students, she said.
While this law will be great for the health of the community, there is another law that might threaten it, The Coalition said.
House Bill 1325 changes the definition of marijuana from certain parts of the cannabis plant to those parts that contain a higher level of tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that produces a high — thus legalizing hemp and hemp-derived products like CBD oil.
“All of these small steps — medical marijuana, legalizing hemp — are basically the same road map that other states have followed that ends up with full-on legalization,” Kruk said. “The Coalition is very concerned about legalizing marijuana in the state of Texas for the primary purpose of protecting our youth. Texas crime labs and law enforcement agencies also warn this law will complicate pot prosecutions because of the difficulty in distinguishing between hemp and marijuana.
When you legalize a product that has shown to have detrimental effects on the human body, then it normalizes it for kids, and it has already begun with other states legalizing, Kruk said.
Another law coming into effect today could inspire area businesses to expand their resources. House Bill 1545 allows brewery taprooms to sell beer to be consumed off-site like wineries and brewpubs can.
Angelina Brewing Company owner Mark Hicks said the business was licensed as a brewpub because it is also a restaurant, so it was already selling its product on-site. However, businesses like the Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches previously couldn’t sell their product themselves; they had to go through a distributor.
Now they have the option to expand and sell their product on-site.
House Bill 234 also deals with beverages. This bill legalizes selling non-alcoholic drinks on private property, giving security to children’s lemonade stands across the state.
House Bill 1518, however, limits the consumption of cough syrup. The medicine can no longer be sold to minors, requiring businesses to check identification for any customers who try to purchase the medicine.
Senate Bill 38 cracks down on the usage of drugs and alcohol in hazing, a persistent problem on college campuses. Previously, coerced consumption of alcohol or drugs was not a part of the definition of hazing, which makes it a prosecutable offense.
House Bill 446 brings brass knuckles, tomahawks, nightsticks, maces and similar self-defense items off the banned list. This is the first time brass knuckles will be legal in the state since 1918.
Phone-owners in Texas may soon see a vast reduction in the amount of spam calls they receive as House Bill 1992 prohibits telemarketers from conducting spoof calls with a potential fine of $1,000 per call as a deterrent.
Texans may see a reduction in another type of frustration after House Bill 37 turns stealing packages from porches into a felony. Mail theft had already been a felony under federal law, but stealing packages was a misdemeanor under state law until today.
Many other laws will be coming into effect today. For more information, visit legiscan.com/TX/legislation?sort=desc&order=Last%20Action&status=passed.
