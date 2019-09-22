Guests enjoyed an evening in Paris as the Museum of East Texas hosted its 10th annual Night of Dinner and Dancing Under the Stars Saturday evening, an event in which money raised helps to fund each year at the museum.
Tables covered in black and white striped table cloths, stars hanging from the ceiling and huge Paris-themed murals painted on walls set the mood for the festivities.
Phil Medford painted the largest mural in the room, which took him two days to finish and pictured a couple kissing under a bright red umbrella in the rain next to the Eiffel Tower.
“I had no idea it was ten feet by twenty feet until I got here. I needed a bigger paint brush,” he said.
In addition to dinner and dancing, the night also featured a live and silent auction from items donated by supporters of the Museum of East Texas. Guests bid on pieces of art, bottles of wine and various eclectic items throughout the course of the night.
More than 100 guests were expected to attend this year’s event. MET curator J.P. McDonald said the funds raised support the museum in many of its events and any of its needs each year. In addition, McDonald said that it “allows us to offer free admission to the museum,” which is a huge benefit to the Lufkin community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.