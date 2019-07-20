Jobless rates in Lufkin and Angelina County rose in June compared to the historic lows of April and May, figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce show.
Lufkin’s unemployment rate rose from 3.2% in May to 4% in June.
This rate is .6% lower than last year’s jobless rate of 4.6%. It reflects a similar rate to what was seen at the end of 2018 and beginning of 2019.
Lufkin’s total labor force grew to 14,934 people from May to June. It’s unemployment grew to 604 people in that time.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.1% — .5% higher than May’s rate. It is .7% lower than last year’s rate of 4.8%.
The county’s total labor force and number of unemployed also grew from May to June. The county’s total unemployed is 1,481 people and the labor force 35,927 people.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4% in June and is lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%.
Texas’ civilian labor force rose to 14 million and the number of unemployed is 482,654 people.
“It’s a great day to be a member of the Texas workforce,” TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez, said in a press release. “The skills of Texas workers are in high demand, allowing more individuals to find stable employment, earn a paycheck and invest in this great state. As unemployment continues to fall Texas must continue to invest in job training that meets the needs of in-demand industries across the state.”
Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.3% in June.
