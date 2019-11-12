The Coalition and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office worked together to perform nearly 100 minor sting operations over the summer.
The operations were enacted to prevent the sale of tobacco products to minors. During these operations, a decoy minor attempts to purchase tobacco problems under the guidance of the sheriff’s office, a release from The Coalition states.
The operations were performed this summer at 96 businesses in Angelina County that sell tobacco. Of those, only four sold tobacco products to the minor decoy. E-cigarettes are included.
The four businesses that sold to the decoys were:
■ Lucky’s, 1707 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
■ Big’s 3806, 1902 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
■ Big’s 3822, 3644 U.S. Highway 69 north, Lufkin
■ 7 Star Food Mart, 811 Kurth Drive, Lufkin
