A man accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl under the age of 18 has pleaded guilty.
Matthew James Allsbrooks, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual performance of a child more than 14 years old Wednesday afternoon in state District Judge Bob Inselmann’s court and received a 10-year prison sentence. Attorney Al Charanza represented Allsbrooks in his case. Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Stroud represented the state.
Inselmann had Allsbrooks explain that he was in a relationship with a 17-year-old and was recorded engaging in a sex act with her. He could not name the exact name of the woman who recorded the incident, and said that he, the victim and the woman recording were high at the time of the incident. Additionally, he said he wasn’t aware that the video was being recorded.
Stroud, however, said Allsbrooks spoke to the person recording the video during the incident. The plea offer the state gave to Allsbrooks was also made in the understanding that he would cooperate in the prosecution of Jennifer Kennedy Grimes as well as the other woman that apparently recorded the incident.
Lufkin police arrested Allsbrooks and Grimes on Aug. 1 in relation to the crime. A member of Grimes’ family said she had sent a video depicting a man, identified as Allsbrooks, touching a girl’s privates. The girl’s face could not be seen, but the family identified her based on her hair and body shape.
The girl received a forensic interview at Harold’s House and denied the incident occurred. Grimes told a detective that she was in a video, and that she sent it to her family member for education purposes. Allsbrooks denied having sex with the girl during the investigation and denied he made a video with anyone.
Grimes’ family members gave written statements that identified Allsbrooks as the subject and that Grimes was not the female in the video; Grimes had tattoos and a scar on her lower back, unlike the female in the video. The family members also said Grimes had red hair, which the person in the video did not.
Due to the differences between the female in the video and Grimes, investigators determined Grimes lied about being in the video. She and Allsbrooks were charged with sexual performance of a child, and Grimes received an additional charge of possession or promotion of child pornography.
