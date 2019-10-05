A Colorado man who has been an inmate in the Angelina County Jail since July has received a new federal charge in relation to his local charges.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick James Cosby, 35, of Pueblo West, Colorado, on warrants for sexual assault, sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor. United States Marshals on Thursday also tacked on traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual contact to Cosby’s list of charges that he’s being held at the local hail for.
He remained at the county jail with a $90,000 total bond for his charges late Friday. No bond has been set for his new federal charge, according to the county’s jail record.
The Diboll Police Department first began to investigate the case in May of 2019, when a woman said she found explicit messages on her daughter’s cellphone that indicated she was speaking with an adult man. The girl told investigators she had met the suspect on Instagram and that he had come from Colorado to Texas. She said on three different occasions they had sexual intercourse.
Investigators also found a nude image of the suspect, believed to be Cosby, on the girl’s phone. During a forensic interview at Harold’s House, the girl said she first had sex with Cosby during a family vacation to Colorado. He stayed at the same hotel as her, and she snuck out to meet with him.
Cosby’s latest charge was filed Thursday as he is accused of traveling across states to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor as far back as April of 2018, when he is accused of first coming into contact with the girl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.