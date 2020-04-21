A 2018 Chrysler passenger car driven by 21-year-old Edgar Garcia, of Diboll, was traveling east on private road Red Nash Crossing when the vehicle reportedly disregarded the stop sign at the railroad crossing.
BURKE — One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck involving a train and a vehicle at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in Burke, according to a press release from DPS Sgt. David Hendry.
A 2018 Chrysler passenger car driven by 21-year-old Edgar Garcia, of Diboll, was traveling east on Red Nash Crossing, a private road, when the vehicle reportedly disregarded the stop sign at the railroad crossing and was struck in the driver's side by a Union Pacific train traveling south, Hendry said.
The vehicle was moved almost to Cheshire Boulevard as the 1.3-mile train attempted to stop. In order to be able to reach the vehicle with a wrecker, authorities advised the train to push the vehicle about 100 feet past dense woods after attempts to reach the vehicle with a wrecker failed.
The driver was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial in Lufkin for treatment, Hendry said.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Diboll Police Department and Diboll Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
