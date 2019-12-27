A 3-year-old whose side-by-side ATV flipped over with him and another 9-year-old child in it remains in stable condition in a Louisiana hospital.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Alton Lenderman said the boys were riding it around when it flipped over. Deputies were dispatched close to Wells Thursday afternoon, Det. Haden Jowell said.
“He had some minor injuries, but nothing life-threatening,” Lenderman said.
The child was flown to the Louisiana hospital following the accident, which occurred around 3 p.m. on McKnight Road. Only the 3-year-old was injured, Lenderman said.
The child is still in the hospital and the sheriff's office has not had an update as to when he will leave, Lenderman said.
