Age: 18
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: I hope to cheer at the college level maybe at the University of Oklahoma or Ole Miss. I’m undecided at a major at this point.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Snapchat. It’s a quick and easy way to communicate with my friends.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Different” by Micah Tyler. Part of the song: “I don’t want to gain this world but lost what matters, so I’m giving up everything because I want to be different. I want to be changed. ‘Til all of me is gone and all that remains is a fire so bright that the whole world can see that there’s something different in me.” I think people need hope!
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? Wish they could add a really good salad bar!
Have you changed since freshman year? I feel like I have matured and learned how to better prioritize my time and my assignments. Definitely more responsible.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? So much negativity and hopelessness. We should encourage and give hope. We should be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger. James 1:19
What advice would you give your freshman self? Cherish every moment with friends — high school goes by so fast. Take time to really get to know others and invest in those friendships. Be thankful for great teachers and take advantage of all the learning presented.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Ms. Tutt, eighth-grade GT English. She pushed me out of my comfort zone in performing plays and skits in front of the class. Really encouraged us to be creative and unique. Also Mr. Duke, pre-AP physics. He really challenged me to think differently and to always strive for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.