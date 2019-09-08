HUNTINGTON — When the lights in Jesse Albert’s music class go down and the pulsing music begins, Huntington Intermediate School students know what time it is — Drum Fit Fridays.
Drum Fit is something Albert has brought to the school in hopes of merging important lessons on the fundamentals of music, fitness and fun.
“The best thing about a music classroom is that it’s not like any other classroom,” Albert said. “Something like this gives them a chance to unwind, especially going into the weekend.”
That is something 9-year-old student Joey Flood can agree with.
“Listening to music while working out is great; it makes me relaxed,” Joey said.
“It makes me feel energized when I go to other classes,” 9-year-old Isaac Sapp said.
But Drum Fit’s influence goes even deeper than fitness and relaxation.
A local band director introduced Albert to the program at a clinic at the Texas Music Educators Association convention, and he implemented the program with his fourth- and fifth-grade students.
Albert saw it as a chance to supplement his curriculum to focus on important elements of music.
“One of the things we emphasize early on is building a foundation,” Albert said. “We can’t build a house on top of a foundation that isn’t there, so the very first things we talk about are pulse, beats and rhythm.”
Drum Fit and other lessons like rhythm reading get the students used to doing the things that actual musicians do. Then they implement those things in their Christmas and spring showcases for their parents, teachers and fellow students.
“I really like that program helps us gain knowledge for actual music,” 11-year-old Peyton Green said. “I feel like this is a great program that helps you wake up more when you’re really tired, and when you participate it helps you a lot.”
Albert begins every class with, “Good afternoon, wonderful music students!” to which his students then respond, “Good afternoon, Mr. Albert!”
The students then carefully gather their sticks, exercise balls and stands and separate themselves into groups around the balls. As they spread out around the class, Albert reminds them to be careful with their equipment so they can continue to enjoy the program.
Then he starts the video. An instructor on the video starts the students with a warm-up routine involving slower, rhythmic movements that stretch the body and loosen the muscles.
Albert then stops the video to talk about the element of music they are studying that week. He reminds the students that every part of the video has music with a pulse that the students should follow with their movements.
The next part of the video is faster and more complex. The students’ excitement is evident as they get to really express their energy, and Albert joins in, as well, moving around the room participating with different groups.
“It’s funny that Mr. Albert drums with us,” 10-year-old Justin Downey said.
After that segment, the students take two or three minutes for a water break before they’re back at it again.
The last section of the video has the students cooling down, once again stretching and slowing their movements.
“Let your body relax as you head back to class,” Albert said while stretching with one of the groups.
The red-faced students hustle out the door, high-fiving Albert and placing their sticks back in the basket. They have smiles on their faces as they fill up at the water fountain and head on to their next class.
