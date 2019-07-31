Angelina County is proposing a tax rate of 43 cents per $100 valuation for the fiscal year 2020 budget.
The tax rate is the same as was proposed in 2018 for the 2019 budget, but will result in $1,454,064 more in revenue for 2020, an 8.96% increase. Of that amount, $334,683.18 is from new property added to the 2019 tax roll.
In total, the tax rate will bring in $18,560,933 of revenue.
“I am very, very pleased with the balanced budget this year,” Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said. “We got all of these things done and did not have to go up on taxes. And the judge’s balanced budget taxes the same as last year, which is very low.”
Thirty-five cents per $100 will go to the general fund, which covers all but the road and bridge fund, the debt service fund and the jury fund. That equals about $15 million in revenue.
Road and bridge will receive the same rate as in 2019 — which is 6 cents per $100 valuation in total. This means about $2.662 million in revenue — an increase of just under $200,000 from 2019.
The county has proposed the total 2020 expenditures to be about $26.3 million.
Of note in the proposed budget, several departments did receive more money.
This includes County Attorney Cary Kirby. His office will take on the Child Protective Services cases, and Lymbery offered an additional attorney to assist with the influx of work, he said. This will result in $158,911 more money for personnel.
To go with this, the district attorney will receive funding for one new attorney and one new investigator. They also will no longer cover the CPS cases, Lymbery said. This means an additional $228,881 for personnel.
The sheriff’s office was given funding for two deputies. One deputy was switched from the courthouse to patrol, and the money comes from the movement of his position. This means about $73,650 more for personnel.
The sheriff’s office also will have funding for six new vehicles. Two of those are for the new deputies and the others are to get old vehicles out of rotation, Lymbery said. This means $139,221 more in capital outlay.
The elections administration also will get one new employee.
Commissioners did get less money in the 2020 budget than in 2019. During the 2019 budget discussions, commissioners added $700,000 into the road and bridge funds as a one-time payment to be split among themselves.
Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex to consider any additional budget changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.