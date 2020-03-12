Mail delivered in the Lufkin area is now being processed in Shreveport, Louisiana, rather than Houston, according to officials with the U.S. Postal Service.
“The Postal Service is committed to making continuing improvements in customer service,” Carol Hunt, the USPS strategic communications specialist for the Dallas and Louisiana Districts, said. “To fulfill that goal, we make specific operational decisions that will allow us to collect, process and deliver mail in the most efficient and timely way possible.”
For years, mail in Lufkin was processed through Houston. But their goals led to the move in February that shifted Houston’s burden to Shreveport, she said.
The U.S. Postal Service North Houston Sorting and Distribution Center’s roof collapsed during massive storms in southeast Texas in September 2019. The center was the largest sorting facility in the country, the Jasper-Newton-Sabine Counties Emergency Management team posted on its Facebook page.
While the post office hopes this move will improve efficiency, some Lufkin residents have complained about delayed or missing mail on Facebook since the move. Hunt asked that anyone having issues with mail service reach out.
“Customers are reminded that they can reach us in a variety of ways, including by contacting their local post office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting us on our website at usps.com/help for assistance,” she said.
