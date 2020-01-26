A Lufkin man was taken to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Atkinson Drive Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.

The man, whose name has not been released, was westbound on Atkinson Drive in a silver 2018 Chevy Impala when he veered off the road around 5:10 p.m. His car hit a curb and flipped onto its roof on impact, coming to rest near a house in the 2500 block of Atkinson, Pebsworth said.

The man was freed from the vehicle and taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin. He was conscious and alert when he left the scene, according to Pebsworth.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.

