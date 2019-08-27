The Lufkin Police Department arrested Chandra Wyatt Hadnot on Aug. 22 on charges of deadly conduct.
Hadnot pointed a gun at her neighbor and then shot the gun in the air above the woman’s property on Aug. 8, putting her neighbor in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury,” according to the arrest affidavit.
When an officer responded to a call about the disturbance, Hadnot said her neighbor’s dog continually walks on her property although she has asked her neighbor to keep the dog off her property. Hadnot also said the neighbor threw a metal post from a chain link fence at her.
Hadnot was standing by her trash cans when shot the gun, the neighbor told police. The responding officers told Hadnot she can’t shoot a gun inside city limits and asked to see the weapon. Hadnot gave the officer the gun after initially refusing, the affidavit states.
Officers identified the gun as a black long rifle revolver, noticed two of the six bullets had been fired and placed it into evidence. Officers issued Hadnot a citation for discharging a firearm in the city limits.
