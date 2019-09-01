Crumbling culverts in Precinct 1 prompted commissioner Greg Harrison to pull $120,000 from the county’s contingency fund in August to pay for repairs.
The contingency fund is rarely used for road and bridge repairs, Angelina County auditor Janice Cordray told commissioners at the Aug. 14 meeting. It sets a new precedent to take the money from that account, especially with so much of the year still remaining, she said.
Commissioners only keep $200,000 in the account each year and it is used to cover unexpected expenses that have to be paid for right then.
“I would like to mention one thing, guys,” County Judge Don Lymbery told commissioners at that meeting. “This is a contingency fund, it’s completely legal, I understand it. But we’ve got $200,000 to handle unforeseen emergencies throughout the year and to take $120,000 out of the contingency fund is a dangerous trend.”
However, Harrison said the culvert issue was a legitimate reason to use the contingency fund.
“I did take money out of contingency because of this problem, this year,” he said. “Over the last few years nobody has dipped into the contingency fund because that’s a no-no. But it’s there for emergencies.”
Harrison had $160,000 left in his hardtop roads budget until taking from this fund. He originally had $406,506 in hard top roads that he moved into culverts during the course of the year. His original budget for culverts was $3,000.
He recently added another $10,000 to his culverts budget at the Aug. 24 meeting to replace additional problems that were discovered as crews replaced the ones that had known issues.
He said the lack of funds wasn’t from overspending, but because he had to replace the culverts to keep roads safe.
“The small ones we buy run from about $290 to $1,400 a piece,” he said. “On your large culverts they run from $1,300 to $8,600 and that’s up to a 72-inch — and I’ve got one sitting out there to put in. Your rail cars run from about $8,500 to $11,500, is what I pay for.”
Culverts last about 10 years, he said. And he figured many of those going bad this year were crumbling because they hit that 10-year mark. Aside from the county ones he is required to maintain, he also has helped more than 45 landowners put in their smaller culverts that seemed to hit the 10-year mark, as well, he said.
Those culverts are paid for by the landowners, not the county. The commissioners just assist them in placing them properly.
